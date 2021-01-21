Mohammed Siraj pays tributes at his father's grave upon return to Hyderabad

Siraj’s father had passed away on November 20 due to a lung ailment while Team India was on tour in Australia.

Mohammed Siraj, India’s newest cricketing hero, on Thursday visited his father’s grave and paid tributes upon his arrival at Hyderabad from Australia. The pacer drove straight from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad to the graveyard in Khairatabad and offered his respects.

Mohammed Ghouse, Siraj’s 53-year-old father, had passed away on November 20, 2020 owing to a lung ailment, barely a week after Team India had landed in Australia. Siraj was unable to make it back home for his father’s last rites due to the coronavirus restrictions. The team was in the middle of a 14-day quarantine period and was training in isolation when Siraj received the shocking news.

The death came as a massive blow to Siraj, as his father always supported him. Ghouse, an auto rickshaw driver, always encouraged him and wanted to see him play for the country. "I lost the biggest supporter of my life. He was the person who supported me the most in my pursuit of a cricket career. It’s a great loss for me,” Siraj had said, adding, “Even though he is not in the world, he’ll always be with me.”

Siraj’s family and friends had conflicting emotions after his excellent performance helped India to beat Australia on Tuesday. “On one hand, we are happy over the win and the way Siraj performed, while on the other we are sad over losing our father recently," Siraj's elder brother Ismail told IANS.

"If our father was with us today, he would have been happier. Our mother is happy over the win and Siraj's performance but she is unable to express this due to the tragedy in the family," he added.

Siraj picked up 5-73 in Australia’s second innings of the fourth and final test at Brisbane, to become the fifth-ever Indian bowler to pick a five-wicket haul in a test at The Gabba. He also ended up as the highest Indian wicket-taker in the series, with 13 wickets from 3 matches.

With IANS inputs