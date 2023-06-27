Modi attacks opposition unity, says corrupt people have come together

Modi for the first time spoke about the Opposition’s Patna meeting. He was on a four-day state visit to the US when the Opposition meeting took place on June 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 27, Tuesday hit out at the Opposition saying that they are uniting only to escape jail. He said that each leader who was part of the meeting in Patna is facing corruption charges. Addressing a public rally at Motilal Nehru stadium in Bhopal, Modi said a new word has been created -- guarantee, and termed ‘guarantee’ as “corruption and scams.”

“Their (Opposition) guarantee is corruption and scams. Each leader present in the meeting has a ‘guarantee’ of scams of Rs. 20,000 crore and the Congress itself has the ‘guarantee’ of scams of several lakh crores. Some of them are out on bail and are sharing their jail experiences,” Modi said.

He said that if the Opposition has a ‘guarantee of corruption’, he has the ‘guarantee of sending all of them to jail.’ “Today, I am also giving one guarantee to the people of India. People who are involved in corruption will be sent to jail. Those who have cheated poor people and have minted huge sums of money for their personal benefit will face tough action from the investigating agencies,” Modi said.

He further alleged that the opposition parties had come together to only promote their own nepotistic agendas. "If you wish to help develop the Gandhi family, vote for the Congress. If you wish to do good for Mulayam Singh's son, vote for Samajwadi Party. If you wish to help Lalu Prasad's family, vote for RJD. If you wish to do good for Sharad Pawar's daughter, vote for NCP. If you wish to help the family of Sheikh Abdullah, vote for the National Conference. If you wish to help Karunanidhi's sons, daughters, and grandchildren, vote for DMK. If you wish to help K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, vote for BRS.

He concluded saying, "But listen to me carefully, if you wish to help your son, your daughter, your grandchildren, your nephews and nieces, if you want to help your family's children, then vote for BJP".