Moderate rains in parts of Telangana, Hyderabad gets thundershowers

Parts of Telangana witnessed moderate rainfall while there were thundershowers in the southern part of Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 9. Parts of Hyderabad witnessed light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning, including LB Nagar, Charminar, Kukatpally, Khairatabad, Serilingampally and Secunderabad.

Across the state, Kataram in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district received the highest rainfall of 6 centimetres. Many places including Bhupalpally in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Kondurg and Chevella in Rangareddy district, Nawabpet in Vikarabad district, and another village also called Nawabpet in Mahabubnagar district received 3 cm of rain. One to two cm of rain was observed in Nizamabad and Naryanpet districts among others.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in Telangana was in Nalgonda â€” 40.5 degree Celsius at 8.30 am on May 10. Patancheru recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 20.4 degree Celsius. Patancheru also received rainfall of about 1.4 cm.