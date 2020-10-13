Moderate rains in parts of Tamil Nadu, Chennai for the next 24 hours

The deep depression formed over Bay of Bengal continues to bring light rains in parts of Tamil Nadu. According to the bulletin issued by regional meteorological centre Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Salem, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Theni, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi is likely to receive moderate to light rains over the next 24 hours.

Parts of Nilgiris, Theni and Coimbatore districts may receive heavy rainfall during the next 24-hours and heavy rains are said to continue for an additional 24-hours in Nilgiris and Coimbatore.

Chennai and its neighbouring areas, for the next 24 hours, will continue to witness cloudy weather with maximum and minimum temperatures between 34 and 26 degree celsius. Over the past 12 days, since the beginning of October, Chennai has recorded only 18.1 mm rainfall. This is 74% departure from normal which should have been 69.6 mm.

Fishermen have been warned not to enter Kumari sea and Gulf of Mannar regions and the coast along Kerala and Karnataka on October 13 and 14. Wind speeds are likely to be between 45 and 55 kmph for the next 48 hours in these parts.

This season marks the pre-North East Monsoon season on India’s eastern coast and this trend in weather is likely to continue for the next three days until October 16.

The deep depression formed close to Andhra Pradesh coast is likely to bring good rainfall in the region and also in inland Telangana, as it moves. The bulletin adds, “It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam, close to Kakinada during the early morning of 13th October 2020.”

As of Tuesday morning, Valparai in Coimbatore has registered most rainfall, at 11 cms in the last 24-hours. This is followed by Chinnakalar with nine cms and Sholayar (both in Coimbatore) with 8 cms. Naduvattam in Nilgiris has recorded 8 cms rainfall. In Chennai, Perambur has recorded the most rainfall, with 3 cms.