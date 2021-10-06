Moderate to heavy rains in and around Chennai until Oct 8

On Tuesday, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall.

news Rains

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rains in Chennai and surrounding districts till Friday.

Heavy rains lashed Chennai throughout Tuesday and the IMD predicted rains in the city and surrounding districts like Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram most of this week.

As Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu see voting in the first phase of rural local body polls on Wednesday, the heavy rains have already caused water-logging in several parts of these districts.

On Tuesday, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall.

As much as 31 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Meenambakkam station and 41 mm at the Nungambakkam station. According to the Met Department officials, the rain that lashed the city is an announcement of the northeast monsoon and that the rains would continue during the season.

In the past week also, Chennai and surrounding areas had recorded rains but it was mainly confined to evening and night spells but on Tuesday there was a heavy downpour and weathermen have predicted that the northeast monsoon has commenced in Chennai and districts surrounding it including Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu. All three districts have received heavy rains on Tuesday and in some parts of these districts, rains are continuing.