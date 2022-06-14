Mobile phones not allowed in schools, will be confiscated: Tamil Nadu Minister

The statement came a day after schools for classes one to 10 reopened on Monday.

news Education

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday, June 14, warned students against carrying mobile phones to classes and said that if gadgets were brought to school, they would be confiscated. The Minister's warning came a day after schools for classes one to 10 reopened on Monday.

â€œThough mobile phones have been a regular feature in attending online classes since the last two years due to the pandemic, there have been many distractions, too. The young minds should be refreshed through the education curriculum," he said and added that the students are not allowed to bring their mobile phones to schools. â€œIf brought, the phones would be confiscated from the students and would not be returned," Poyyamozhi said.

The present move is in conformity with an announcement he made in the State Assembly (in May) that students should not bring mobile phones to classes. He added that a circular has already been issued to schools in this regard. Speaking to reporters here distributing welfare assistance to the members of the public, Poyyamozhi said arrangements have been made for non governmental organisations (NGOs) and police officials to take special classes during the first few days, especially, for classes 11 and 12.

The Minister also said that steps were on to upgrade infrastructure to improve the ambience in the temple of learning and also measures to recruit more teachers. Classes 1 to 10 commenced in the state from June 13 and for students of Class 12, the academic year is to begin on June 20, and for Class 11, classes are to start on June 27.

The minister had earlier said that a new app has been launched by the school education department for the teachers to submit their leave application forms. With this app coming into place, the teachers need not submit written letters to the head of school for casual or medical leave.