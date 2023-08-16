Mob shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ thrashes Muslim man seen with Hindu girl in Mumbai

In the undated video, the unidentified man, sporting a full-sleeved red T-shirt and grey trousers is seen being abused, slapped, punched and pushed around even as the unidentified girl was heard objecting and pleading with the mobsters.

In a shocking incident, which took place in Mumbai, a Muslim man was beaten up by a so-called ‘moral police’ mob for allegedly being seen and talking with a Hindu girl at the Bandra Terminus station. Videos of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday, August 15, evoking sharp reactions from the Samajwadi Party (SP)’s MLA Rais Khan and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) National Spokesperson Waris Pathan demanding strict action in the matter.

Sporting a 'burqa, she implores the mob “don’t beat him” even as they drag him out of the Bandra Terminus with his collar and hair, ranting slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Other voices in the video claimed that the girl was just 16, while some others have contended on social media that she had allegedly eloped from Rajasthan with the man who may have nefarious motives.

“An unarmed Muslim boy was mercilessly thrashed by Hindutva goons in the name of Love Jihad at Bandra station! Today we are celebrating 77 years of Independence! Our martyr never thought that Muslims would have to see this day as well,” said Pathan, SP MLA from Bhiwandi town in Thane.

He called upon Mumbai Police to take immediate cognizance of this incident and nab all the goons who are involved in this, give them the strictest punishment so that in future no one would think of doing such an act.

“Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident at Bandra Terminus. Violence and hate have no place in our society. Such acts of violence based on religion or any other pretext are unacceptable. Authorities must verify the video first and take appropriate action,” said Shaikh.

Some of the people in the violent mob claimed they had 'rescued' a minor Hindu girl from the clutches of the man and others raised slogans of 'stop love-jihad', etc.