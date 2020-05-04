MK Stalin slams EPS for irregularities in TN highway maintenance tenders

The Leader of Opposition’s accusations are based on a petition filed by a contractor in Madras High Court.

DMK President MK Stalin, on Sunday, alleged irregularities in the tenders floated by the Tamil Nadu Highways department for maintenance of the highways. The Highways department comes under the leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

According to reports, his accusation came after a contractor filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court. Durai Jayakumar, the petitioner, has alleged irregularities in the tender floated for carrying out maintenance works on a stretch of state highways in Thanjavur district covering Orathanadu, Peravurani and Pattukottai sub-divisions. The last date for applying for the tender was April 15, 2020.

His PIL petition stated that the work on the 462-kilometre stretch would cost Rs 500 crore, but the tender has been floated for Rs 1,165 crore, which is almost Rs 700 crore higher than the actual cost of the work. He has also alleged that the tender has been floated in such a way that the work, which is to be carried out by 32 contractors, could end up with just one contractor. The court, taking note of the PIL, has directed Durai Jayakumar to file a writ petition on the issue since he is an affected party in the case.

Stalin slammed the tender floated by the state government and said that the hearing on the case by the High Court will expose the irregularities by Edappadi K Palaniswami. Adding that many conditions specified in the tender have been imposed keeping in mind a select few contractors, Stalin also stated that the Chief Minister might abuse his power to drag this case for a long time, like he had obtained a stay in other cases.

“What is the hurry to float tenders amid coronavirus works? Lockdown irregularities and Corona corruption will reach the people’s court. Nobody can escape from any corruption,” Stalin said in a statement issued on Sunday.