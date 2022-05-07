MK Stalin marks DMK govt's first anniversary with public welfare announcements

Stalin also paid floral tributes at the memorials of late DMK founder CN Annadurai, and his father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi at the Marina.

The DMK-Congress coalition won the Tamil Nadu state assembly elections last year. The challenges were many when MK Stalin took oath of office on May 07, 2021. Amid COVID-19, tussle with the BJP-led central government and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, the DMK government under MK Stalin’s leadership has completed one year in office. Chief Minister MK Stalin made a series of public welfare announcements in the Tamil Nadu assembly on Saturday, May 7, marking one year of the DMK government.

To commemorate the first year anniversary, he made a series of announcements in the Assembly, including providing breakfast for students of government schools and another one aimed at ensuring nutrition. “Free breakfast will be given to 1st to 5th standard government school students daily. This scheme will be initiated in a few corporations and far flung villages. A new nutrition and medical examination scheme will be rolled out to kids below 6 years to mitigate nutrition deficiency that prevails among this age group,” he said.

Stalin said that a school of excellence inspired from the Delhi model school will be established in 25 corporations at a cost of Rs 180 crore. A total of 708 urban medical centres will be opened in 21 corporations, 61 municipalities and 708 town panchayats. These integrated urban medical centres will function as primary health care centres in urban areas.

“Ungal Thogithil Muthalamichar" (CM in your constituency) scheme will be extended in all constituencies and Rs 1000 crore will be allocated for this scheme, he added.

He also recalled various achievements of the government in the last one year in various sectors. He reiterated the state's 'Dravidian Model' of development and asserted that it was an all-inclusive one.

Earlier in the day, Stalin travelled in a state-run Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and interacted with the passengers. Travelling in bus number 29 C on Radhakrishnan Salai, he especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them. Free bus travel for women was a pre-poll promise made by the ruling DMK ahead of the April 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

After a 10-year stint in the opposition, Stalin led his party led alliance to an impressive victory against archrival AIADMK in the 2021 Assembly polls, which also marked his first stint as chief minister. He had earlier served as deputy CM in the 2006-11 Karunanidhi-led DMK government.

After the Assembly session, he also released a one-year achievement book and magazine titled “Oya uzhaippin Orandu - Kadaikkodi Thamizharin Kanavugalai Thangi” and “Oya Uzhaippin Orandu - Niraivana Valarchiyil Nilaiyana Payanam” respectively.

With PTI inputs