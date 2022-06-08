Mithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

The 39-year-old Mithali is the highest run-getter in women’s ODI cricket, having amassed a total of 7805 runs.

Mithali Raj, one of the greatest female cricketers to have played the game, on Wednesday announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket after a two-decade long illustrious career. Mithali ended her glorious career with a record 7805 runs in 232 ODIs. She also represented India in 12 Tests and 89 T20 Internationals.

The 39-year-old had already retired from the T20 format and her decision to stop playing all formats was expected after India's ODI World Cup campaign ended in March.

“I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life,” Mithali wrote on social media, announcing her retirement.

“Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour,” she added.

Mithali said she feels now is the perfect time to call time on her playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian cricket is bright.

Calling it an honour to have led the team for so many years, Mithali said, “It definitely shaped me as a person and hopefully helped shape Indian women’s cricket as well.”

Thanking her fans for all the love and support, Mithali said, “This journey may have ended but another beckons as I’d love to stay involved in the game I love and contribute to the growth of women’s cricket in India and world over.”