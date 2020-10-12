Missing Mysuru-based BARC scientist found in Vijayawada

Abhishek Reddy Gulla, the 26-year old scientific officer, had been off duty since September 17.

A young scientist of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mysuru, who was missing since October 6 was found in Vijayawada on Monday. "He has been found in Vijayawada. He is on the way to Mysuru," a police officer investigating the matter told PTI without divulging further details.

"We have to investigate how he disappeared from here," the police official said.

Abhishek Reddy Gulla, the 26-year old scientific officer at BARC, is a bachelor and has taken a room on rent at Yelwal in Mysuru. He has been absent from duty since September 17. When his office contacted him on October 5, he said he would join the office on October 6.

However, on October 6 Gulla left home in his two- wheeler without taking his wallet and even mobile phone and did not return.

Concerned with his disappearance, his superior TK Bose lodged a missing complaint at the Yelwal police station based on which police registered a case. Boseâ€™s complaint to the police had also mentioned that Gulla's neighbour, who is also an employee of BARC, said his house was found unlocked and his two-wheeler also was not seen. Bose had requested the police to trace him.

Alarmed by the sudden disappearance, the scientific officer's friends started a social media campaign on Saturday to find him. Yelwal Inspector NH Yogananda had told IANS that Reddy had been staying alone after his parents' death a couple of months ago.

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is India's premier nuclear research facility headquartered in Mumbai. One wing of the centre - Rare Materials Project - is located in Yelwal, Mysuru.

The reason behind his strange disappearance from Mysuru and emergence at Vijayawada is not known.

It was earlier reported that even his family in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh could not reach him either and had approached the local police