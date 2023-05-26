Missing Kerala hotelier's body found stuffed in 2 trolley bags in Attappady

The police, who are questioning the suspects, said they are yet to establish the motive behind the murder, and how it was committed.

news Crime

A week after a middle-aged hotelier went missing in Kerala, police have found dismembered parts of his body in two suitcases in a stream in Palakkad district’s Attappady. 58-year-old Siddique, the deceased, ran a hotel in Kozhikode. The police have now identified a recently hired hotel employee Shibly (22), his friend Farhana (18) and her friend Ashiq alias Chikku as suspects in the murder. While Ashiq was taken into custody by Tirur police, Shibly and Farhana were arrested by the Railway police at the Chennai railway station. They are being brought to Kerala for the investigation. The police, who are questioning the suspects, said they are yet to establish the motive behind the murder, and how it was committed.

According to the preliminary investigation, Siddique had gone missing on May 18, and was not reachable through his phone since then. Shibly, who has been working in Siddique’s hotel for close to 15 days, was reportedly fired on May 18. “His phone was switched off from Thursday night, and we tried reaching out to the hotel to know if he was staying there. It is usual for him to stay away from home for work, but he was not reachable, and he was not to be found anywhere. We approached the Tirur police and filed a complaint. An enquiry commenced immediately,” a relative of Siddique told Manorama News. The family also realised that money was being withdrawn from his account, and upon seeing CCTV footage, the police found that the money was being taken by the suspects, who were travelling in Siddique's car.

CCTV footage also shows Shibly and Farhana transporting two trolley bags in Siddique’s car from De Casa hotel, where the murder is suspected to have happened.

Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Das said that the suspects were found with the help of CCTV footage, and they found that the body was dumped in Attapady’s Agali, from where the body was retrieved with the help of fire and rescue services personnel. “We are yet to confirm the motive and how murder was committed. We found the suspects with the help of CCTV footage and mobile phone towers. We also took a third suspect - Ashik alias Chikku into custody. We are yet to find out his connection with the murder. The murder is suspected to have taken place between May 18 and 19, and the body will be sent for postmortem. Further investigation is underway,” he said.