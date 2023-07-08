Missing Jain pontiff in Karnataka murdered, police launch search for body

The two accused persons who are currently in custody for the murder of a missing Jain pontiff in Karnataka, have confessed of killing him because he had asked them to repay loans.

news Crime

A Jain pontiff who went missing in Karnataka earlier this week has been murdered as two accused persons, currently in police custody, confessed to killing him in Belagavi district, police officials in the district said on Saturday, July 8.

Acharya Shree 108th Kamakumara Nandi Maharaja from Chikkodi went missing on Thursday from the Jain Basadi at Nandi Parvat. Preliminary probe into the case has revealed that the pontiff was hacked to death in the premises of the ashram and later the accused disposed his body parts. One of the accused from Khatakabhavi village, was a devotee of the pontiff and shared a good rapport with the victim.

After winning his confidence, the accused went to borrow lakhs of rupees as loans. When he was asked to repay the loan by the pontiff, he masterminded a plot to kill the latter with the help of the second accused, a youth from Chikkodi.

Those in the ashram reported that they last saw the pontiff at 10 pm on July 5. He had been residing in the Jain Basadi at Nandi Parvat for the last 15 years.

A missing person's case was lodged with Chikkodi police station by Bheemappa Ugare, the President of Acharya Kamakumaranandi Charitable Trust.



A large number of devotees have gathered at the ashram and condemning the incident. Police officials said that the accused had misled the police about where the body was disposed. Police are still searching for the remains of the pontiff.





