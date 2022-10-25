Missing Andhra college student found dead under suspicious circumstances

A first-year student of a private college in YSR Kadapa district's Badvel town of Andhra Pradesh was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Sunday, October 23. Her body was recovered three days after she went missing. Anusha (19) is the second child of Allampathi Ramireddy and Ramadevi, residents of Maratipalle village in B Koduru mandal. Every day at 3 pm, she used to return home after her classes but on October 20, she didn't return home until well after dark. At 11 pm, on the same day, her worried parents registered a missing complaint at the Badwelu Town Police Station.

Vamsidhar Goud, the Deputy Superintendent of Police for Maidukuru Mandal, issued a press release on Sunday stating that a probe had been initiated into Anusha's disappearance. It was discovered that Anusha knew a boy from the same college. The deceased's father alleged that the boy, who was known to Anusha, was the cause of her death and registered a complaint.

On discovering that the girl boarded a bus to Siddavatam on October 20, the police started their investigation in this regard and CCTV footage was thoroughly checked. On October 23, around 9 am, the police found a body at Jangalapalli Sand Reach, floating in Penna River close to Siddavatam. Police confirmed that it was Anusha's body based on the personal identification details her parents provided. The body was taken to Kadapa RIMS hospital to conduct a post-mortem. According to information provided by the medical professionals there, it appears that she died by suicide.

Anusha’s parents, however, do not believe that their daughter killed herself and have accused her acquaintance Mahesh Reddy of having a hand in her death. They alleged that their daughter was killed according to plan and was thrown into the river. They have also accused the police and college management of delay in the investigation.

Siddavatam Sub Inspector Nagaprasad told TNM that the boy was arrested on Monday, October 24 and said that “The girl died by suicide because of the boy. They both were acquainted with each other and also chatted on the phone. She was under stress because of him which forced her to take the extreme step. Further action will be taken based on the final postmortem report”. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and is being investigated.