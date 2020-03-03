Misreporting of Calicut University anti-drug circular leads to row

A section of the media reportedly misinterpreted a circular on an anti-drug drive for the students as one that asked both students and parents not to use, exchange or trade in narcotics.

A leaked circular of the Students Welfare committee of Calicut University here on a recent anti-drug drive has stoked a controversy as wordings in it have reportedly been misinterpreted in a section of the media.

A notice pertaining to the drive, circulated among college principals and those connected with admissions said parents would have to submit an affidavit that their wards would not trade or use drugs or consume liquor.

It said the students would be expelled without any prior notification if found to have violated the norms.

However, the circular in vernacular Malayalam, was reportedly misinterpreted by a section of the media, which said the University was demanding an affidavit to say that the students and their parents should not use, exchange or trade in narcotics.

Valsaraj, head of the Students Welfare Committee, said it was crystal clear that the circular was a formatted declaration from students, countersigned by parents, against their wards indulging in illegal activities in campuses, including ragging.

The circular was also meant to clean up the system and safeguard campuses from the use of narcotics, he said. "We get very many complaints and reports on use of drugs in campuses and this type of affirmation would hopefully help stop the drug menace in campuses," Valsaraj said.

Deputy Registrar of the University Padmaja said the circular was misinterpreted by some in the media to make it appear as if the University was demanding an affidavit that both parents and students should not indulge in trade or use of narcotic substances.

"This was really bad on the part of the media to report a misinterpreted version of something, which is aimed at curbing a wrong doing and bad practice by the students," she said.

A top University official, who did not wish to be named, termed the reports as 'absurd' and said the move would go a long way in restricting the use of drugs and liquor in campuses.

He also said the signed declarations could well set things right in campuses and added that the initiative was only a message to parents to keep a check on their children.

University sources said everything would be made clearer to students and parents at the time of admissions.