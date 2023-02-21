Minutes of Pen Memorial public hearing leaked, activists say comments misrepresented

Despite opposition to the monument from Thirumurugan Gandhi, a human rights activist and founder of May 17 Movement, the minutes claimed that he had registered his support for it.

The proposed Kalaignar Pen Memorial at Marina beach has become the subject of controversy once again after the minutes of the public hearing was leaked to the media on Monday, February 20. The document allegedly had several errors and omissions and activists said their statements were misrepresented. The public meeting, which was held on January 31, resulted in chaos as some participants faced heckling and threats.

Many activists who participated in the event said they were not allowed to speak. Activists who had spoken to TNM after the hearing on the day, alleged that the proceedings were a “sham” and that the hearing was hijacked by political parties including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK). Based on the leaked minutes of the public hearing, TNIE reported earlier on Tuesday that despite opposition to the monument from Thirumurugan Gandhi, a human rights activist and founder of May 17 Movement, the document claimed that he had registered his support for it.

Speaking to TNM, Thirumurugan said that he was shocked by this development. “We have been clear in our opposition to the monument. Everybody present heard what I said. Videos of the speech I made have gone viral. What is the need to change what I said? If the government required any clarifications, they could have called me. Our position is very clear. We are opposed to any kind of memorial/commercial/developmental (sic) within the sea line as it will disrupt the ecosystem,” he said.

Saravanan, an activist for fishers’ rights and member of Climate Action Group told TNIE that he was not even allowed to speak at the public meeting held on January 31. He also stated that his group’s representation was submitted to the District Collector after he was denied an opportunity to speak at the event. Speaking to TNM, he said, “A public hearing is not a political party meeting. The point is not to just register the for and against—it’s not a vote-taking system regarding a project. They are bound by law to answer the questions of the people. But at this public hearing, so many including myself were not even given a chance to speak.”

Vetri, a member of Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental organisation, attended the public hearing and said that a safe atmosphere was not given for activists to express their concerns regarding the project. “The documents [minutes] published in English and Tamil do not register Thirumurgan Gandhi’s opposition to the protest. But it is the document in English that would be submitted to the expert advisory committee, which will decide whether the project will get clearance or not. They will make their decision based on the document,” Vetri said.

Vetri said that most of the questions raised by the activists were not addressed. “The findings of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) should have been read out for the people before the meeting concluded but that was not done. The EIA report should have been translated into local languages for people to access it but that was also not done. The meeting was concluded abruptly.”

