A 17-year-old boy died on Friday, November 5 in Sainathapuram village in Tamil Naduâ€™s Vellore district, after he was allegedly attacked by a minor girlâ€™s father and his friends. The girlâ€™s father, identified as Rajaguru, allegedly carried out the attack after he found that the boy, Gokul, had been forcing his 14-year-old daughter into a relationship, police said.

Gokul was working as an auto mechanic and was the son of one Karthikeyan, an auto driver at Sainathapuram village. According to police, Gokul had been pursuing the 14-year-old girl and trying to get her into a romantic relationship with him. When the girlâ€™s parents learnt of this, they were furious, police said. The girlâ€™s father, Rajaguru, is said to have warned Gokul of dire consequences if he continued with his actions, police said.

However, despite the warnings from the girlâ€™s father, Gokul had allegedly stalked the girl, police said. Angered by this, Rajaguru and his friends had once again confronted Gokul a few days ago. The police said that, as the argument soon escalated, Rajaguru along with his relatives brutally attacked Gokul and subsequently fled from the spot as a crowd gathered.

Passers-by who saw Gokul lying in a pool of blood rushed him to the Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital in Adukkamparai. Following this, the Bagayam Police registered a case under attempt to murder and arrested the girl's father Rajaguru, his cousin Tamilselvan and friends Dhandapani, Senthil, Madhavan and Chittibabu.

However, on Friday night, Gokul who was undergoing treatment at the hospital succumbed to his injuries. The Bagayam police then booked the accused on charges of murder. As the police suspect that nearly 15 people are involved in the crime, further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Gokul's relatives who have registered a complaint with the police sought swift action against the accused.