Minor boy and girl in a relationship die by suicide in Telangana

Police said the boy and girl were worried that their parents wouldn’t accept their relationship.

news Crime

A 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy in Telangana died by suicide on the night of Tuesday, July 11, at the boy’s house in Lachapet village of Dubbak town in Siddipet district, as they believed that their respective parents wouldn’t accept their relationship. Thotla Neha (16), who belonged to the Mudhiraj (BC) community and Kurapati Bhageerath (17) of the Padmashali (BC) community were classmates at TS Model school in Lachapet.

“Upon learning that they were in a relationship, the boy’s parents advised him against it and said that they were too young. Neha’s parents did not know of the relationship,” Sub-Inspector of Dubbak police station Bathula Mahendar told TNM. Further, Bhageerath’s parents took his phone away to limit their communication, he said.

Neha, an intermediate first-year student (equivalent to Class 11) of SR college in Dubbak left with Bhageerath from her house around 12 am on Tuesday night, and they died by suicide at Bhageerath’s house. Her mother Renuka was informed of her daughter’s death over a phone call around a 4 am. A case has been registered under Section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and an investigation has been taken up.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.