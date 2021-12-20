Minnal Murali to Kolaambi: Six Malayalam films releasing for Christmas

While some of the films will premiere on OTT platforms, others can be enjoyed on the big screen.

Films

At least six Malayalam movies are going to release in the week leading to Christmas this year, half of them in film theatres and the other half on OTT platforms. Hereâ€™s a list of films to enjoy in theatres or at home during the holiday season:

> Minnal Murali: This grand film, eagerly awaited as the first-of-its-kind superhero movie in Malayalam, will have its release on Netflix on Christmas Eve. Tovino Thomas plays the lead and a funny promo of him in superhero robes with a child taking him to a 'superhero test' has just been released by the makers.

Basil Joseph, who made the acclaimed film Godha with Tovino, is the director of Minnal Murali.

> Kunjeldho: Asif Ali is playing a man much younger than his age, and from the trailer, easily passing off as a 19-year-old in love. The film is written and directed by RJ Mathukutty. Actor-singer-director Vineeth Sreenivasan has turned creative director for Kunjeldho. The movie will come out in theatres on December 24.

> Kolaambi: This Nithya Menen film was recently screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Nithya plays an artist in the film, directed by veteran TK Rajeev Kumar. In an earlier interview, Nithya told TNM about her character as an artist influenced by an old couple (Renji Panicker and Rohini), while exhibiting her work at the Kochi Biennale. It is a story about art and music, she said. Kolaambi will release on the OTT platform MTalkie on December 24.

> Meow: Soubin Shahir and Mamta Mohandas come together in this film, set in Dubai. The Lal Jose film is about a family moving to Dubai, scripted by Dr Iqbal Kuttipuram who has written films like Niram, Arabikkatha and Oru Indian Pranayakatha. The film will release in theatres on December 24.

> Madhuram: The title translates to 'sweet' in Malayalam, and that is supposed to be the flavour of the film. Actors Joju George, Nikhila Vimal, Arjun Ashokan and Shruti Ramachandran come together in the film, directed by Ahammed Kabeer. Indrans and Jaffer Idukki also play roles in it. Madhuram is going to be an OTT release on SonyLiv on December 24.

> Ajagajantharam: Antony Varghese 'Pepe' of Angamaly Diaries fame plays the lead in this film directed by Tinu Pappachan. Tinu also directed Antony's previous film Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil. Ajagajantharam is set against the background of a temple festival. The movie will release in theatres on December 24.