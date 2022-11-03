Ministers, top cops caused Bengaluru inspector's death, complaint alleges

The complaint alleged that mental stress and agony caused by the ministers and four others led to the death of Bengaluru police inspector HL Nandish on October 27.

news Crime

A police complaint against top politicians in Karnataka was filed on Wednesday, November 2, in connection with the death of a police inspector in Bengaluru. Social activist TJ Abraham, in the complaint, named Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, Bengaluru city police chief CH Pratap Reddy and three others in connection to the death of KR Puram police inspector HL Nandish.

In the complaint, TJ Abraham alleged that the accused caused mental stress and agony to Nandish, leading to a fatal cardiac arrest on October 27. Nandish, who was posted to KR Puram police station on April 25 of this year, was suspended on October 21 for failing to take action against a pub that was open beyond permissible hours. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted a raid on the same pub on October 16. The complaint filed by TJ Abraham also names Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Crime Branch) Reena Suvarna, Chandru, and Ganesh (relatives of minister Byrathi Basavaraj) as accused.

According to Abraham, the police commissioner suspended Nandish at the request of the ministers without giving him a chance to defend himself. According to the activist, the inspector's suspension resulted from his failure to comply with the "unbearable" demands of the minister, Basavaraj, and his relatives.

He further alleged that inspector Nandish had allegedly paid a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to Minister Basavaraj and Rs 20 lakh to Araga Jnanendra to get posting orders issued as the Inspector of Police of KR Puram.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, October 30 ordered a probe in connection with the case. Main opposition parties Congress and JD(S) have sought a judicial and high-level probe into the death of Nandish. Following his death, state Municipal Administration Minister MTB Nagaraj had visited the deceased officer’s house to pay his respect. During this time, a video of the minister, in which he is heard speaking about huge amounts of money paid for postings in the police department, went viral. In the purported video, the minister is heard saying, “They collect money left, right and centre and get involved in all kinds of things. This is their tension. They pay Rs 70 to 80 lakh for a posting; this is their tension. They are doing these kinds of things.”

