Minister visits Bengaluru schoolboy who attempted suicide after humiliation over fees

The private school in HSR Layout in Bengaluru has been served a show cause notice.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday visited and offered support to a 17-year-old Bengaluru student who attempted to take his life after being reprimanded in front of his batchmates for being unable to pay his school fees. The Department of Public Instruction has already issued a notice to the private school in HSR Layout for harassing the student.

According to The Times of India, Suresh Kumar went to the studentâ€™s home and offered support to the boy, who was also reportedly not allowed to write his school-level exams. He urged the student to muster courage and rise above adversity, and counselled the boy. The minister also cited the example of Mahesh, a son of a migrant worker who made news for performing exceptionally well in the SSLC exams in 2020.

Officials in the state Education Department said that the school has been served a show-cause notice under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Karnataka Education Act and may even lose its accreditation.

The TOI report said that the police had allegedly not cooperated with the childâ€™s parents when they went to register a complaint against the school management.

This incident comes at a time when private schools are agitating against the state government over the school fee regulation. While the government has ordered that schools cannot take more than 70% of tuition fees, the schools have been citing that they are facing a financial crunch. Two days after the private schools requested the government to cap the fee cut limit at 15%, they announced that the school managements, teachers and non-teaching will stage a protest and demanded that the order be repealed.

The school associations were also considering approaching the courts over the matter, citing that the resulting fund crunch will mean that they will not be able to pay their staff fully.