‘Minister Sriramulu morally responsible, must resign’: AAP on suicides by KSRTC staff

Three staff members of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have died by suicide alleging torture recently.

news Transport

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka on Friday has demanded resignation of Transport Minister Sriramulu in connection with a series of suicides by the employees of the state transport corporation. Three staff members of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have died by suicide alleging torture and tension recently. Karnataka unit AAP vice-president and retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao said Sriramulu should resign as he is morally responsible for the suicide of three transport workers.

Addressing the press conference at the AAP office, Bhaskar Rao said: "Under the authority of transport minister Sriramulu, corruption and illegal activities are taking place rampantly. Higher officials torture the subordinates and the ruling BJP government is treating transport workers as enemies. Sriramulu has failed in protecting the welfare of the people and he should resign from his post.”

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister Sriramulu have remained silent about the suicide of three people at Jigani, Banashankari and Channasandra depots. The government is so irresponsible that it has not paid any compensation to the families of transport workers who committed suicide and it is also unfortunate to know that it did not pay any compensation to hundreds of families of transport workers who died during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Suresh Rathod, AAP Bengaluru Unit Organising Secretary, said: "Sriramulu, who has failed to revive the transport department and protect the interests of the employees, is not fit to continue in that position. CM Basavaraj Bommai should immediately remove Sriramulu from the cabinet. Though Hole Basappa, the employee who committed suicide, had written a suicide note against the depot manager, the police are reluctant to take action."

"Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) president Nandish Reddy is blaming AAP for no reason and to cover up his mistake. This is a testimony to his negligence, irresponsibility and bribery towards his employees," Rathod said. He warned that if the government did not take immediate action, the houses of the chief minister and the transport minister would be gheraoed.