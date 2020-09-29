Mining near Kalyanapulova reservoir: Adivasis in Andhra stage blockade against company

Locals said that they blocked attempts by the corporation to transport quarried granite blocks which were seized by the Forest Department earlier this year.

Over the past four days, protesters have formed a blockade near the reserve forest area close to Cheemalapadu village of Ravikamatham mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district. The group has been staging a protest over alleged indiscriminate mining of granite in the Eastern Ghats near Kalyanapulova reservoir, which has seen sustained opposition from adivasis as well as local activists.

Local residents and activists said that in their latest face-off with a private company in the region, they had blocked attempts by the corporation to transport quarried granite blocks which were seized by the Forest Department earlier on May 1.

Around 195 blocks of granite quarried by the company had been seized by the forest department at Compartment 800 of the Cheemalapadu Reserve Forest area, according to PS Ajay Kumar, national secretary of the All India Agricultural and Rural Labour Association (AIARLA). Activists who are part of the continued blockade claim that the Forest Department personnel who had stood guard to the seized granite slabs and machinery, suddenly left the place on the evening of September 25, allowing the mining company to transport the granite out of the area.

Speaking to TNM, Visakhapatnam Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anant Shankar said that the matter is pending in the High Court.

“There was an issue regarding the revenue and forest departments’ boundary of that area, so the Forest Department had stopped mining in that area. The company then approached court and had received interim orders to let the mining operations in that area continue. We had filed a petition regarding interim orders saying it's in the forest area,” the DFO said.

“But a few days ago, officials of the company had arrived with a transit permit issued by AD (Assistant Director) Mines regarding transportation of material that was already mined,” he added.

The DFO said that since Forest Department personnel were understaffed in comparison to the company’s staff, police personnel and local residents were roped in, to stop the company’s movements.

“They were able to take out only a few out of nearly 200 blocks. We have reported the incident to the police and a case of theft has been booked against them. We have also brought it to the knowledge of concerned authorities in the district administration, and have deployed more staff at the location,” the DFO said.

However, activists who are involved in the blockade have alleged that initially, the local police intimidated local residents who objected to the transport, allowing three truckloads of granite to be transported out. They alleged that the departure of Forest Department personnel on September 25 was premeditated, to allow the extraction of the granite.

In a report to the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) dated June 8, 2020, former Visakhapatnam DFO C Selvam had written that false survey numbers had been created in the notified forest block area to allow mining activity, and mentioned that he had previously requested the Director of Mines and Geology to cancel the mining lease.

VS Krishna of Human Rights Forum noted that in spite of the DFO’s past correspondence with the Director of Mines and Geology seeking cancellation of the lease, and to the Assistant Director asking that no transit permit be issued to the company without clearance from the Forest Department, the requests were not heeded.

Noting that the CCF has also not taken any action against the company yet, and has not submitted any report to the state government seeking cancellation of the mining permission, Ajay Kumar alleged, “One of the reasons for not doing so is the fact that it was this very officer who is CCF now, who had earlier in his capacity as Visakhapatnam DFO accorded a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the company.”

Activists have objected to the granting of transit permits by the Department of Mines. They have demanded that the vigilance wing of the mining department carry out an enquiry into the matter. “Our contention is that the officer who seized the material (Forest Range Officer) should give a release order, which the company was unable to show,” Ajay Kumar said.

Activists have demanded a comprehensive investigation into the entire matter by the District Collector, or the Project Officer of the Paderu ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Agency) and also sought declaration of the area as a ‘no mining zone’.

