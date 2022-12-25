Mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy launches party ahead of 2023 Karnataka elections

Janardhana Reddy announced his plans for the 2023 Karnataka elections, and said he would soon make further announcements regarding his party’s manifesto, symbol and candidates and the number of seats they would contest.

news Karnataka 2023

Mining baron and former BJP leader Gali Janardhana Reddy launched his political party named 'Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha' on Sunday, December 25. Describing the move as a new political episode, Janardhana Reddy said he plans to serve the people of Kalyana Karnataka region comprising seven districts – Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Kalaburagi, Ballari and Vijayanagara. The announcement came ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled for 2023.

"I am here to serve the people of the Kalyana Karnataka region. I will visit every village and every home in the upcoming election. It is not possible for political parties to gain dividends by dividing the state's people," he said. The politician, who is accused in illegal mining scam cases worth thousands of crores, also said that his party would follow the ideals of social reformer Basavanna and fight against divisive politics based on caste and communal lines.

The Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled for the first half of 2023 and are most likely to be held in April or May. Janardhana Reddy, who was instrumental in the BJP's breakthrough performance in the Ballari region, stated that he would contest from the Gangavathi constituency in Koppal district in the forthcoming Assembly polls. He also said he would be touring the state and would make further announcements in the coming fortnight regarding the party’s manifesto, symbol, candidates and the number of seats they would contest.

The BJP once groomed the Reddy brothers – Janardhana Reddy, his younger brother Somashekara Reddy (MLA from Ballari City constituency) and elder brother Karunakara Reddy (present BJP MLA from Harapanahalli) – to take shape as a politicalforce in the state as well as the undivided Andhra Pradesh state. However, the saffron party had distanced itself after Janardhana Reddy became embroiled in the mining scam.

Refuting any differences with the BJP, Janardhana Reddy said, “BS Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar (both former Karnataka Chief Ministers from BJP) were the only leaders who visited my family after I was arrested. No one else supported me. When you are in good times, everyone will be around. Only in bad times will you know who your friends are.” He also described his relation with Yediyurappa as similar to that of a father and son.

The iron ore mining tycoon was granted bail in 2015 after being imprisoned for over three years in a illegal mining cases worth over Rs 35,000 crore. The Supreme Court ordered him to turn in his passport and not leave the country without permission while granting bail. He was also not allowed to go to Ballari in Karnataka, Anantapur, or Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, by the Supreme Court, and the CBI had opposed such visits saying that he could intimidate witnesses. However, in August 2021, the apex court allowed him to return to Ballari.

Janardhana Reddy’s launch of his own political outfit has led to speculation over its potential impact on the BJP's chances in certain constituencies in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

With IANS inputs