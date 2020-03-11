Mindtree employee who has COVID-19 did not visit office, had contact with 12 people

The Karnataka Health Department said the 50-year-old patient and his family members have been quarantined in Bengaluru.

In the wake of one Bengaluru-based techie working for Mindtree testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the company in a statement, has said that he had not come in touch with any of his colleagues.

Mindtree said the 50-year-old techie had proactively self-isolated himself upon return from a trip to the US via London and neither visited any of the company facilities nor met any of his colleagues.

Officials in the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department had incidentally said that only 12 persons had come in touch with the Mindtree employee and they are being screened.

According to Mindtree statement, the patient is doing well and has been kept in the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases. His family members have also been quarantined by the Karnataka Health Department, the statement said.

The statement by MIndtree Chief People Officer Paneesh Rao reads, “I would like to inform you that one of our Mindtree Minds, upon return from an overseas trip, has been tested positive for COVID-19 today (Tuesday). The Mindtree Mind, along with family members, is under medical supervision and quarantined by the State Health Department. The Mind is recuperating well and on the way to recovery.”

Further the statement by Rao said, “We have communicated a series of advisones to Mindtree World. I would like to reiterate that the health and safety of Mindtree Minds and their families is of utmost importance to us. We are following WHO (World Health Organisation) guidelines for workplace safety.”

They said they have made arrangements for sanitization of all high touch points in their offices and have kept sanitizers at lift landing/receptions and other common areas. Infrared thermometers have also been made available.

The other three COVID-19 positive cases in the state are a techie working for Dell who had returned from Austin in the US, and his wife, daughter (13). The State Health Department said that the Dell employee had come in contact with 2666 people.