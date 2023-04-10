Millions of Indians to finally cherish an Apple personalised retail experience

The first Apple India retail store at Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai -- called Apple BKC -- is inspired by the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxi art unique to the financial capital of the country.

As Apple gears up to throw open the gates of its first branded retail store in India this month, its physical stores have left an indelible impression on millions worldwide. For millions of Indians, the wholesome experience of visiting an iconic Apple brick-and-mortar Store is now right in their backyard.



Next on the anvil is another Apple-branded retail store in New Delhi.



At Apple, every new store or facility is designed to reflect its values -- from creativity and innovation to respect for the environment.



The tech giant aligns design and construction criteria to industry-recognised best practices for green buildings, promoting water conservation, energy efficiency, and responsible material sourcing.



Like all Apple facilities, the stores run on 100 per cent renewable energy.



"We've focused on historical sites that can be reimagined to revitalise locations and the surrounding communities. We aim to reflect the surroundings by incorporating elements from the local landscape and ecosystem," according to Apple.



What do you actually get at Apple-branded stores?



The Apple retail philosophy has been not to sell products but rather solve customers' queries on their purchase journey � delighting them with captivating open spaces, uniquely-designed sitting areas and large screens for marketing as well as developers and community events.



At Apple stores, after making a purchase online, you can choose to pick up products in-store or from the comfort of your homes, with same-day or next-day delivery available in many locations.



For hands-on technical support and hardware repairs, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at their local Apple Store for help from an Apple expert.



Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering your Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions and billing. In the case of repairs or physical damage, an expert will evaluate and identify exactly what the device needs -- and whether it's under warranty or covered by AppleCare.



It's easier than ever to move to an iPhone for the first time. Team members can assist customers with the Move to iOS app to securely transfer contacts, messages, WhatsApp content, photos, videos, email accounts, calendars, and more from a user's Android phone to their new iPhone.



The company embeds accessibility into every aspect of its work, including the design of Apple Store locations.



The distance between display tables allow for wheelchairs to navigate easily, staircases in the stores have brail on the side bars for the visually impaired, and an elevator for stores with two floors allow for easy mobility within levels -- to name a few key features.



The stores are also equipped with portable hearing loops for customer store experiences including Genius Bar, shopping with a Specialist, and Today at Apple sessions, ensuring an accessible and enjoyable experience for those hard of hearing.



'Today at Apple' are free, daily in-store sessions that assist customers in unleashing their creativity and making the most of their devices.



Sessions are led by Apple Creatives, who are talented artists and creators.



For millions of Indians, visiting an Apple Store in the country will be a delightful experience. Those who have a constant yearning to be "delighted" at Apple Stores at world-famous tourist spots, India is set to be on the Apple's retail global map.