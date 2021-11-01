Mild tremors reported in Telangana as neighbouring Maharashtra sees earthquake

People in parts of Adilabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Bhupalpally and Asifabad districts stepped out of their homes but no untoward incident was reported.

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was recorded in some parts of Telangana with Sironcha taluka of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district as the epicenter on Sunday, October 31, according to the official information. A statement from the Gadchiroli District Collectorate, quoting the National Centre for Seismology said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 77 km. It was recorded at Jafrabad Chak village near Pranhita river close to the Telangana border.

In the state of Telangana, parts of Adilabad, Bellampalli in Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Bhupalpally and Asifabad districts experienced mild tremors with the effect of the earthquake. Residents in the houses along with children and elders came out in fear and the quake lasted less than ten seconds. Videos of people panicking due to the earthquake also circulated on social media and residents took to Twitter to share their experience.

However, officials at the epicenter confirmed that there was no damage to property or loss of life that was reported due to it, a Gadchiroli district official said to PTI The earthquake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale. It was recorded at 6.48 pm, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Officials say that such earthquakes are not so uncommon. "Gadchiroli falls in seismic zone III and the quake of such magnitude is not very unusual or unexpected," former NCS chief AK Shukla told IANS.

"The location of the quake is near the Godavari Valley fault system. Zone III can have an earthquake of maximum magnitude 5," he added. Initial reports said the tremors were felt in Sironcha district at Jafrabad Chak near Maharashtra-Telangana border along the Pranhita river. Other places that felt mild tremors were Aheri and Ashti in Gadchiroli. Earlier on October 23, Karimnagar in Telangana had also reported an earthquake of magnitude 4.0. No loss of life or property was reported in that incident either.

