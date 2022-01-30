Mild-intensity earthquake reported in Karnatakaâ€™s Vijayapura district

The earthquake measuring 2.9 magnitude on the Richter scale was reported around 9.15 am on January 30.

An earthquake measuring 2.9 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded in Vijayapura district on Sunday, January 30, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said. It was reported at 9.15 AM on January 30. The earthquake was epicentered at 1.2 kms SSE (south-southeast) of Inganal village at Baratagi gram panchayat, in Vijayapura Taluk of the district, KSNDMC said.

"As per the Seismic Intensity map of the earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is low and the tremor might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 10-12 kms from the epicentre," it said in a statement. According to KSNDMC, this type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally and the epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III, wherein the possibility of damages due to earthquakes is moderate.

"As the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map, the community need not panic, as the intensity observed is low and not destructive," it added.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 30-01-2022, 09:15:02 IST, Lat: 16.91 & Long: 75.79, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 166km E of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/cD8yZeL4GI@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/CiEPHP9H9q January 30, 2022

Earlier in October 2021, a team of geologists and other scientists visited Vijayapura after the district was hit by a series of tremors. The people of the district had experienced tremors seven times over the period of one month. Although no loss of life or damage to property has been reported, the continuous mild quakes had triggered fear and panic among the residents.

More recently on January 5, an earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Chikkaballapur district. The tremors were felt in Shettigere, Addagal, Beeraganahalli, Gollahalli, Bogaparti villages for three seconds in the wee hours of January 5, authorities had said. Residents of the affected villages said that they felt tremors thrice, with things kept on shelves falling in their houses and walls of several houses being damaged.