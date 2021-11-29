Mild earthquake recorded near TN's Vellore

The National Centre of Seismology said that the incident occurred at about 4.17 am on Monday, and at a depth of 25 km.

news Earthquake

An earthquake was reported near Vellore in Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Monday, November 29. According to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA), the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.6 on the Richter Scale. The earthquake had its epicentre at 59.4 km west-southwest of Vellore. The National Centre of Seismology said that the incident occurred at about 4.17 am on Monday, and at a depth of 25 km. However, no loss of life or property was reported in the region.

Earlier, in August 2021, mild tremors were observed in Chennai after an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter Scale occurred in the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the epicentre of the earthquake was near the Kakinada region of Andhra Pradesh, and as a result, the tremors were felt in north Chennai. Several users on social media had shared that they felt the tremors in parts of Chennai including Thiruvanmiyur, Alwarpet and areas close to the sea.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 29-11-2021, 04:17:22 IST, Lat: 12.78 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 25 Km ,Location: 59km WSW of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India . It has been reviewed. No impact pic.twitter.com/EGRBEi1HW3 â€” TN SDMA (@tnsdma) November 29, 2021

Read: Chennai's recent rains most intense in 200 years, says CM Stalin

In October, a mild earthquake was recorded in Karnataka as well. An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was recorded in Kalaburagi district on October 11, and in this case as well, no loss of life or property was reported. Earlier that same month, mild tremors â€” between 2.5 and 2.9 magnitudeâ€” were felt near Basavakalyan in Karnatakaâ€™s Vijayapura. The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority had urged the public not to panic, as they were only mild tremors and no lives or property were affected.

Read: Chennai rains: Holiday for schools and colleges on Nov 29