Miheeka Bajaj dons embroidered mask at pre-wedding celebrations

Miheeka, who got engaged to actor Rana Daggubati in May, shared pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations.

Flix Wedding

Miheeka Bajaj, who recently got engaged to actor Rana Daggubati, shared pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations on Sunday. The ceremony was intimate, attended by close family members, reports said.

Miheeka was seen sporting a pink and mint green lehenga set by Jayanti Reddy. Miheeka’s look was accessorised by Krsala jewellery. “Jadau mala encrusted with polkis [uncut diamonds], rubies and pink tourmalines crafted in 18kt gold. Her traditional jadau maang tikka is designed with specially cut rubies and polkis, and the Jadau tips are embedded with polkis and round pink tourmalines. An intricate Jadau Bracelet with polkis set in 22kt gold gracefully rests on her hand,” the official handle of Krsala said, sharing pictures of Miheeka’s outfit.

However, an accessory that stood out was a matching embroidered designer mask that Miheeka wore in one of the pictures.

Miheeka’s look was completed by makeup artist Tamanna Rooz.

Rana Daggubati had announced his engagement to Miheeka on May 12 with a social media post of a picture of them with the caption, “She said yes!” Shortly after that, the duo posted what looked like photos from their engagement ceremony.

For the engagement ceremony, Miheeka was seen in a pink and yellow saree while Rana was dressed in a traditional white pattu pancha and shirt. The ceremony was said to have taken place with a limited number of guests, since there was a lockdown in place then.

Miheeka runs an event management and decor company called Dew Drop Design Studio. The Hyderabad native is the daughter of the owners of Krsala, a jewellery brand, Bunty Bajaj and Suresh Bajaj.

She also has a diploma in interior design from Rachna Sansad in Mumbai and has done her MA at the Chelsea University of Art and Design in London.

According to reports, the couple is set to get married on August 8.