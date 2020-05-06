Migrant workers in Tamil Nadu to be sent home in phased manner: CM Edappadi

The CM acknowledged that about 50,000 migrant workers from different parts of the country are stranded in Tamil Nadu and wished to go back home.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that work on sending migrant workers back to their home states will be taken up in a phased manner in one week.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that about 50,000 migrant workers from different parts of the country are stranded across the state and wished to go back home, now that certain lockdown restrictions have been lifted by the Union government. In this regard, CM said that a list will be prepared by a team of officials who would be visiting campsites in person.

This list will be used to implement phased ferrying of migrant workers in special trains from the state. CM also said that the team of officials will be visiting the camps in person to take down the list of migrant workers wishing to leave home and that when they do, the other campsites will have to be closed in order to avoid overcrowding. “When the migrant labourers get information that officers have come to visit one particular camp, all of them rush to that spot, resulting in overcrowding. This has to be avoided,” he noted.

In his address, Palaniswami pointed out that permission has been given to some industrial units to restart operations with limited workforce and for construction sites outside containment zones to resume work, if the workers are already available on site. He said that those migrant workers wanting to stay back and resume work can do so. Those wanting to go back to their home states will be sent back, he assured.

The CM also added that ration cardholders in the state will be supplied rice, sugar, and pulses free of cost in June as well. Palaniswami said ration cardholders were given free rice, sugar, pulses and oil in April and May and that this would be extended by another month.

He also said the state’s subsidised Amma Canteen is feeding about seven lakh persons per day across the state and various community kitchens were feeding another two lakh persons per day. About 36 lakh workers have been given free rations, he added.

The CM noted that the state has been taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. On the high coronavirus infections in state capital Chennai, Palaniswami said dense population has led to the rapid spread of the virus. He also said the virus is spreading through public toilets even as these are sanitised every day. According to him, the state was testing about 12,000 samples daily, and so the number of coronavirus cases are going up.

(With inputs from IANS)