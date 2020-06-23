Microsoft unveils preview of personal version of Teams on iOS, Android

The new features start to roll out in preview to the Teams mobile app today and will be fully rolled out in the coming weeks, the tech giant said in a statement on Monday.

Atom Tech Shorts

Microsoft has rolled out in preview the personal version of its video calling app Teams for consumers on mobile for both Android and iOS, where the users can perform text chat and video calling, share lists, documents, calendars and location sharing.

"Just like you do with Teams at work, you can stay connected with friends and loved ones through messaging and video calling. Create groups to chat and call, so you can stay connected with your family, your book club, your virtual Friday happy hour group, or whoever your group may be," informed Microsoft.

You can also chat or call one-on-one.

"Teams will become the messaging hub for all your personal chats and video and voice calls, with fun features like sharing GIFs, photos, videos, documents, and even location already integrated".

Once you create your groups or one-on-one chats, you will be able to stay organised by sharing lists, documents, and calendars all within the group dashboard.

The user can share the reading list and schedule the next virtual meet-up with his or her book club group or stay on top of grocery lists and assign chores in your family group.

The user can then easily go back and see the chats, tasks, pictures, videos, and group calendars he or she has shared within the dashboard.

Teams also integrates with your other Microsoft 365 apps so the consumers can easily share from Word, Excel, and PowerPoint right from within the Teams app.

Location sharing is also available as part of new personal features.

General availability of the new features, as well as expanding features to the desktop and web versions of Teams, is expected later this year, said Microsoft.