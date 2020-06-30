Microsoft to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram

According to a report in Axios on Tuesday, the Windows maker is concerned about ads running alongside "inappropriate content" such as hate speech and pornography.

Microsoft which spent more than $115 million on Facebook ads last year is reportedly pausing advertising on both Facebook and Instagram.

The software giant, however, has not announced its participation in the broader ad boycott campaign joined by over 100 brands.

Microsoft had suspended its advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the US in May.

"Microsoft is concerned about where its ads are shown, not Facebook's policies. But the move still means yet another big advertiser is not spending on Facebook right now," said the report citing internal Microsoft posts.

Microsoft was yet to make the move official.

"Based on concerns we had back in May we suspended all media spending on Facebook/Instagram in the US and we've subsequently suspended all spending on Facebook/Instagram worldwide," Microsoft CMO Chris Capossela reportedly said in an internal post on enterprise social network Yammer.

"The timeline on resuming our media spending is dependent on the positive actions they take, but I expect our pause will continue through August," Capossela added.

Microsoft earlier paused spending on Google's YouTube over similar concerns.

Earlier, American coffee giant Starbucks announced its decision to pull ads from Facebook and other social media platforms, joining giants like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Honda, Unilever, Verizon, and others who have decided to boycott advertising on Facebook for its inaction over spread of hate speech and disinformation.

Stating that it believes in bringing communities together, both in person and online, and stands against hate speech, Starbuck said, "We believe more must be done to create welcoming and inclusive online communities, and we believe both business leaders and policy makers need to come together to effect real change.”