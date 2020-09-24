Microsoft says it will replenish more water than it consumes by 2030

As part of this, Microsoft’s Hyderabad campus is set to have 100% treatment and reuse of wastewater on-site.

Global technology major Microsoft said on Thursday that it has committed its resources to become water positive by 2030. In a statement, Microsoft said that it will also be investing, and advancing water reduction and replenishment across its operations including 100% treatment and reuse of wastewater on-site at the Hyderabad campus, for landscaping, flushing, and cooling tower makeup.

“We have reached the point globally where humanity depletes the available freshwater supply at a rate of 4.3 trillion cubic meters every year – majorly for agricultural and industrial uses. This needs to change and that’s why Microsoft is committing to be water positive for its direct operations by 2030," the company added.

Microsoft is tackling the issue of water consumption in two ways: Reducing water use intensity and replenishing water in the water-stressed regions it operates in.

The company noted that according to United Nations Water, more than two billion people lack access to safe drinking water and it also took into account the estimates of the United Nations that one in four people live in a country affected by chronic shortages of freshwater by 2050.

It will also be using its technology to better understand where water stress is emerging and optimize water replenishment investments across a region.

While talking about their replenishment strategy, the company said, “Our replenishment strategy will include investments in projects such as wetland restoration and the removal of impervious surfaces like asphalt, which will help replenish water back into the basins that need it most. We will focus our replenishment efforts on roughly 40 highly stressed basins where we have operations.”

Microsoft further added that it will be partnering with NGOs to ensure more than 1.5 million people have access to clean drinking and sanitation water. “We’ll focus this work in seven countries. We’ll start by partnering with Water.org, a leading global non-profit focused on underserved communities, to help people in Brazil, India, Indonesia and Mexico. We’ll then expand this work with partners in China, Malaysia and South Africa,” it said.

Microsoft’s ‘Climate Innovation Fund’ is investing $10 million in the Emerald Technology Ventures’ $100 million Global Impact Fund which is set to focus on conserving water resources, improving water efficiency and quality, avoiding carbon emissions in water treatment, and adapting to climate change.

Over the past year, Microsoft has also committed to becoming a carbon negative, zero waste company.