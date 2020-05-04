Microsoft’s Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 now available in India

Designed with mobile productivity at its core, the latest Surface line-up features products that are more versatile, adaptable and personal.

Atom Laptops

Microsoft on Monday announced that Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are now available in India via commercial authorized resellers, authorized retail and online partners at a starting price of Rs 98,999, Rs 72,999 and Rs 98,999 respectively.

Designed with mobile productivity at its core, the latest Surface line-up features products that are more versatile, adaptable and personal.

“The ways in which we connect, work and learn are changing rapidly; and our devices are helping us stay connected and be productive as we work and learn remotely. The new Surface line-up is created for the modern worker. Each of the devices offers unparalleled versatility, greater performance and multi-tasking capabilities that empower you to work from anywhere, anytime,” said Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India.

The all-new Surface Pro X is Microsoft’s thinnest, lightest, most powerful and most connected 2-in-1 laptop ever.

Measuring a mere 7.3mm and weighing at 774g, Surface Pro X stands out with a brilliant 13” edge-to-edge PixelSense™ Display and signature 3:2 ratio to help you maximise your workspace. The device also features a custom processor developed in partnership with Qualcomm that delivers best-in-class graphics performance for true PC capability, integrated connectivity and low power consumption, and is coupled with full solid-state drive (SSD) size and speed, and dual 4K video output via USB-C.

Personalise your experiences by pairing the device with new Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard, Surface Slim Pen and Surface Arc Mouse, to transform Surface Pro X into a full laptop and portable studio. Surface Slim Pen is stored and recharged in the luxurious Alcantara®-covered keyboard, always ready to assist you in creating intuitively on applications such as Adobe Gemini, Whiteboard or OneNote.

Curated for the modern worker, Surface Pro X will offer you ultimate mobility and lasting speed with all-day battery life of up to 13 hours, fast-charging to about 80% within just an hour and LTE connectivity, so you’re able to stay in touch and collaborate with one another efficiently.

Redesigned from the inside out, Surface Pro 7 is more powerful than ever with the latest quad-core, 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processor, making it 2.3 times faster than previous generations. With its greater performance, users can work and play their way virtually anywhere. Surface Pro 7 now comes in 2 colours - Black and Platinum. Complete your experience on the Surface Pro 7 with the new and improved Signature Type Cover, Arc Mouse & Pen with a choice of rich colours - that come in Ice Blue, Poppy Red, Black & Platinum.

With Fast Charging, all-day battery life and Instant On, Surface Pro 7 offers high power, laptop-to-tablet versatility and brilliant high-resolution 12.3” PixelSense™ Display while remaining ultra-slim and light at just 775g.

Surface Pro 7 offers more options for connecting to displays, docking stations or charging accessories with an updated port selection of USB-A, USB-C™ and Surface Connect. Transforming from laptop to tablet with the innovative, built-in kickstand and removable Surface Signature Type Cover, users can jot down ideas in a more natural way and take their ideas to the next level.

The all-new Surface Laptop 3 retains its iconic slim, sleek and lightweight design but is now twice as fast as previous generations, with faster multitasking and improved graphics.

Now available in two sizes, 13.5 and 15 inches, the Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch features the latest 10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor for improved speed and performance, while the Surface Laptop 3 15-inch brings a larger display to the Surface Laptop family with an elegant, all-metal design and strong graphics performance powered by a custom AMD processor.

Complement your style with rich tone-on-tone colour combinations in Matte Black and Platinum. Surface Laptop 3 is slim and lightweight -- the 13.5-inch weighs just 1,288g and 1,265g for its Matte Black and Platinum colour variants respectively, while the 15-inch weighs only 1,542g. Surface Laptop 3 is now available in two durable keyboard styles — rich, warm Alcantara® material or a cool, new metal.

With Fast Charging, it can be charged up to 80% in about one hour. It is crafted with a 20% larger trackpad to make navigation easier and seamless.

Created for the modern worker, Surface Laptop 3 features Instant On, USB-C™ and USB-A ports and dual far-field Studio Mics for great Microsoft Teams calls and dictation in Office. You can exercise more control over your sensitive information with a removable hard drive for data retention.

Availability and Pricing

Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are generally available via commercial authorised resellers, authorised retail and online partners such as Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Amazon and Flipkart. Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 will be available in the following configurations: