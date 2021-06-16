Microsoft to end Windows 10 support in Oct 2025

Atom Software

As the next version of Windows is expected to be unveiled on June 24, Microsoft has revealed that it will end support for Windows 10. The company quietly announced the news in a support page update, as spotted by Thurrott.

Previously, the page noted when Microsoft would end support for certain versions of Windows 10, reports Engadget. It now states Microsoft started supporting Windows 10 Home and Pro on July 29, 2015, and reveals the operating system's â€˜retirement dateâ€™.

The end-of-support timeline puts the Windows 10 lifecycle at a hair over 10 years, similar to previous iterations of the OS. Microsoft recently cancelled Windows 10X, which was initially going to be for dual-screen devices. It said it would bring some features planned for that OS into the standard version of Windows.

In early June, Microsoft had revealed that it will showcase the next generation of Windows operating systems on June 24.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay will present the new Windows experience, read a media invite. During the â€˜Build' developer conference, Nadella provided insight on "the next generation of Windows".

"Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in mid-May during a keynote address. The executive went on to say he's been personally testing the latest iteration of the OS for the past several months.

"Our promise to you is this: we will create more opportunities for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetise applications. We look forward to sharing more very soon," he added.

Microsoft has also confirmed that it will not release a lightweight and simplified Windows 10X operating system.