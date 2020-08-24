Microsoft announces quantum computing program in India, to train 900 academicians

Quantum computers will enable new discoveries in the areas of healthcare, energy, environmental systems, smart materials, and beyond.

Atom Tech Shorts

Microsoft on Monday announced a new programme to build quantum computing skills and capabilities in the academic community in India. The programme will train 900 academicians from top institutes in the country. Quantum computers will enable new discoveries in the areas of healthcare, energy, environmental systems, smart materials, and beyond. Microsoft is bringing the capabilities to develop for this quantum future to the Cloud with "Azure Quantum".

As part of this initiative, Microsoft Garage is organising a virtual â€˜Train the Trainer' programme from August 24-29 in collaboration with Electronics and ICT Academies at Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur and National Institute of Technology, Patna, the company said in a statement.

The programme will train 900 academicians from across the country through Electronics & ICT Academies at IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, MNIT Jaipur, NIT Patna, IIIT-D Jabalpur and NIT Warangal.

"Through this initiative in India, we aim to develop skills in quantum at scale, which has the potential to trigger the new frontier of innovation, shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world," said Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Development Center, and Corporate Vice President, Enterprise+Devices India.

The quantum training programme supports an initiative by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) to enhance the skills of the academicians in imparting next level technological skills for future generations.

Key themes would include an introduction to quantum information, quantum concepts such as superposition and entanglement, processing of information using qubits and quantum gates, as well as an introduction to quantum machine learning and quantum programming, Microsoft said.

"Through this, we aim to equip academia in India with the requisite knowledge to develop a comprehensive Quantum learning curriculum in their institutions and help develop these skills among some of the brightest minds in the country," said Reena Dayal, Director, Microsoft Garage India & Chair for IEEE Quantum SIG.

Azure Quantum is an open cloud ecosystem enabling developers to access diverse quantum software, hardware, and solutions from Microsoft and its partners.