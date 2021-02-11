Micromax enters Karnataka retail market with its new smartphone brand IN

The company is partnering with Simtel Mobile Planet, Roshini Mobiles and Vinod Enterprises in Bengaluru to cater to the demand for IN smartphones.

Atom Smartphones

Indian smartphone and consumer electronics brand Micromax Informatics Ltd. on Wednesday announced its entry into offline retail in the state of Karnataka with its newly launched smartphones under the IN brand. The company is partnering with Simtel Mobile Planet, Roshini Mobiles and Vinod Enterprises in Bengaluru to cater to the demand for IN smartphones across the region making Karnataka its very first destination in south India.

As part of its retail expansion, Micromax is partnering with the top channel partners across seven states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Assam, Nagaland and Tripura to provide access to consumers. “Micromax has been a front-runner in democratising technology for over a decade and aims to provide the new age Indian consumer, performance-oriented products that are one-up in technology and offer flaunt-worthy tech,” the company said in a statement.

After the successful launch of the brand’s ‘IN series’, Micromax has been working on constantly improving the user experience by providing timely software updates which is the brand promise for IN series.

Micromax says it has strengthened its service through initiatives like 60 minutes express service promise, Single day problem resolution and Quick query closure through WhatsApp. Currently, the brand has 1000+ service centres across India.

Commenting on the announcement, Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India said, “We are overwhelmed with the response that our IN smartphones have received from consumers across the country. When you make a comeback #INdiaKeLiye, and it is reciprocated with love and trust, it only pushes us to keep working hard and raising the benchmark. It is our endeavour to ensure that we are available across every access point for our customers and our presence in retail stores is a step towards the same.”