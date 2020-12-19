MGR Makkal Katchi writes to EC seeking different symbol instead of torchlight

This comes a day after Makkal Needhi Maiam wrote to EC and moved Madras HC seeking the battery torchlight symbol for TN elections.

news Politics

The MGR Makkal Katchi on Saturday requested the Election Commission of India (EC) to allot a different symbol instead of the battery torchlight symbol allotted to the party. The MGR Makkal Katchi chief Viswanathan requested the EC to allot a different symbol to the party that will remind the public of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran (MG).

The request of MGR Makkal Katchi comes a day after Makkal Needhi Maiam wrote to EC and moved the Madras High Court seeking to allot battery torchlight for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021.

In a letter to EC, MGR Makkal Katchi chief Viswanathan said, “I requested Election Commission of India on November 24 to allot symbols that will remind the public of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran like rose flower, cap, rickshaw and finally the battery torch symbol. However, ECI has allotted battery torch symbol so I am interested to contest in the symbol.”

However, ECI should allot symbols including boatman, cap, rickshaw, cycle, belt, ship or coat that will remind the public of the stalwart MGR, he said. “During parliamentary elections 2019, the ECI allotted the same symbol to another party. The same party possesses the ownership of the symbol in Puducherry. Also, there are possibilities for the party to win in Puducherry with the help of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran’s popularity,” he added.

Hence, the ECI, considering these, should allot a different symbol to MGR Makkal Katchi that will remind the public of MGR, Viswanathan said.

On Friday, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) moved Madras High Court seeking a direction to the EC to allot the battery torchlight to the party for the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu. The MNM party contested with battery torchlight symbol in the parliamentary elections in 2019 and the EC has also allotted the torchlight symbol for the party to contest in the upcoming elections in Puducherry.

In a separate release, MNM party said, MNM chief Kamal Haasan will start his second campaign trail of “Seeramaipom Thamizhagathai” from December 20-22 at Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts.