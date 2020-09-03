Metro services to resume across India: Who can travel and other guidelines

The state governments have been advised to prepare their own standard operating procedures based on these broad guidelines.

Coronavirus Transportation

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday has announced the standard operating procedure for the Metro operations, which is set to begin in all states except Maharashtra from September 7. The government, on Sunday, had announced that Metro operations will resume in the country after a gap of over five months.

The government has also said that Metros, which have more than one line, should open different lines starting from September 7 in a staggered manner so that all lines are operational by September 12. The states are advised to prepare their own SOPs based on these broad guidelines.

Here are the standard operating procedures released by the Union government:

> Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel after thermal scanning at entry points.

> Entry and exit points of metro stations in containment zones will remain closed.

> Physical distancing will be followed and suitable markings for the same will be made in both stations as well as inside the trains.

> The use of smart cards and cashless transactions will be encouraged while token/paper slip usage is to be used with proper sanitisation.

> Wearing a mask is mandatory. Passengers who do not have masks can pay and buy one at the station.

> Hand sanitizers will be available at the entry points of all stations.

> Passengers are also requested to travel with minimal luggage and not to carry metallic items to ensure quick scanning.

> The use of Arogya Setu app is encouraged.

> Intake of fresh air in the air conditioning system should be increased to the maximum possible extent.

> Trains may skip certain stations and provide adequate dwell (waiting) time during boarding and deboarding to ensure physical distancing.