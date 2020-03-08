Metro rail work in Hyderabad's old city to begin soon, KCR assures Telangana Assembly

Land acquisition issues had forced the company to conclude the corridor at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) instead of Falaknuma in old city.

news Transport

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) would soon take up construction of the metro rail in Hyderabad's old city area.

Last month, KCR had inaugurated the stretch between Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS). While the HMRL had initially signed an agreement for the metro rail to extend up to Falaknuma in old city area, land acquisition issues and demands of realignment forced the company to cut its plan short and conclude the corridor at MGBS.

"I recently spoke to officials of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and they were asking for help from the state government. I told them that we will do so, provided you complete the old city metro rail on war footing basis. Previously there were apprehensions and objections, raised by Majlis (AIMIM) also, for the change in alignment. Now, every doubt is cleared. Everyone is accepting and there is no hurdle," KCR told the Telangana Assembly, in response to a question by Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Owaisi, also the floor leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), had asked for a status update on bringing the metro rail to old city.

"I told L&T officials that I will request Akbaruddin Owaisi and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to stand with them along with other MLAs from old city, to take forward the construction of the metro rail. I hope you will do so. Then, there will be no problem," KCR said.

KCR request Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao to begin work on the metro and complete it as soon as possible.

KCR also spoke about the dilapidated building at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH), which has been dubbed unsafe for occupation and the need for a new building. He said that several people had filed cases in the court to stall the demolition of the present building so that a new one could be constructed in its place.

"I also believe old city needs one more government hospital besides the OGH. We can sit down and discuss this. We can even build it a little away from OGH, maybe in your Chandrayangutta constituency," KCR assured Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Read:

Coronavirus: Cleanliness drive on Hyderabad metro trains, stations sanitised

Hyderabad Metro Rail becomes second largest network in India