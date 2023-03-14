Meta announces second round of mass layoffs, cutting 10,000 jobs

This comes just four months after the company let go of 11,000 employees, making it the first major tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has announced it will cut 10,000 jobs as part of a major restructuring effort aimed at boosting efficiency. This comes just four months after the company let go of 11,000 employees, making it the first major tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs in a short period. In a message to staff, CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained that the layoffs will help the company flatten its organisational structure, cancel lower-priority projects, and reduce hiring rates.

The news sent Meta's shares up 2% in pre-market trading. “Overall, we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired,” Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg has promised cost cuts of $5 billion in expenses to keep it between $89 billion and $95 billion, part of his push to turn 2023 into the "Year of Efficiency." This move underscores the impact of a deteriorating economy on corporate America, with mass job cuts occurring across various industries, including Wall Street banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, as well as Big Tech firms like Amazon and Microsoft.

According to layoffs.fyi, a site that tracks layoffs, the tech industry has laid off more than 280,000 workers since the start of 2022, with about 40% of them axed this year. Despite this, shares of Meta were up 1.9% in pre-market trading.