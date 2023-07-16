Mercury likely to rise in Tamil Nadu in coming days

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has said that the temperature in Tamil Nadu will rise by 2°C to 3°C in the coming few days. The RMC, in a statement on Saturday, July 15, said, "Due to hot and humid conditions, heat stress will be experienced in Tamil Nadu, especially in interior districts of the state. There is no cyclonic circulation prevailing over the sea and subsequently, cloud development would decrease." The temperature is likely to be between 38°C 40°C.

Even as the RMC has predicted a rise in mercury, the fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea till July 19. "This is due to the possibility of light to moderate rain in the evening for the next few days. Strong winds ranging from speeds of 40 kmph to 45 kmph are likely to prevail in the Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast, southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and the north Andaman Sea," an official said.

Earlier in June, Chennai witnessed a spell of unusually heavy rainfall that caused waterlogging in parts of the city. Between the night of June 18 and 7.30 am on June 19, Meenambakkam in Chennai recorded the highest amount of rainfall of 13.7 cm, followed by Nandanam and Taramani (11.7 cm).