Mercedes driver absconds after running over people in Hyderabad, one killed

According to the police, the accused, who is presently absconding, has been identified and will soon be arrested.

Around 7 pm on Wednesday evening, people in Shahalibanda were in for a rude surprise when they witnessed a high-end Mercedes car, which was being driven rashly by a man. The car, soon mowed down a woman, ran into an auto and two bikers, injuring around five people. The 38-year-old woman died on the spot and five others were injured in the shocking hit-and-run case. The incident occurred in Shahalibanda area of Hyderabad’s old city.

The speeding car was heading towards Shahalibanda area from Khilwat, when it hit Salamma, a 38-year-old beggar from Bandlaguda. The car also rammed into an autorickshaw, injuring Salahuddin, the driver of the three-wheeler and another man was also injured after the car ran amok. The woman who suffered a head injury was soon rushed to Osmania General Hospital but was declared brought dead.

The police rushed to the spot and soon began efforts to retrieve the CCTV footage from the cameras installed in the region. According to the police, the car and its owner have been identified with the help of CCTV footage, and the identified suspect is a resident of Hyderabad’s Talabkatta. However, before the accused reached Talabkatta, the car driver injured two others in Hyderabad’s Moghalpura area.

Speaking to TNM, Husaini Alam Police Station’s Sub-Inspector Srikanth Goud said, “Soon after the incident, the accused and his family locked their house and had escaped to their relative’s place. This made it difficult for us to locate him sooner. Now that we have identified him and his details, he will be arrested soon.”

A hit-and-run case was filed at the Hussaini Alam Police Station immediately after the incident on June 23. A case was booked under sections 304 A IPC (Causing death by negligence) and 337 IPC (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

The devastating incident caused a stir among the people and led to a traffic jam and commotion in the Shahalibanda area soon after the incident. In videos that later surfaced, many people could be seen gathered at the accident site. In the CCTV footage, the car can be seen being driven dangerously, while a co-passenger can be seen in the footage, putting his head out of the window.

