Mercedes-Benz India delivers 550 cars during ongoing festive season

The company said it has repeated the record sales achieved during 2019 Navratri and Dussehra.

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Monday said it has handed over 550 cars to customers across the country during the ongoing festive period. The company has repeated the record sales achieved during 2019 Navratri and Dussehra.

"Strong customer demand is witnessed across key markets like Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Gujarat which saw a resurging customer demand, owing to the return of normalcy and stabilisation of businesses and the wish to unlock their aspirations," the company said in a statement.

"The customer confidence is also buoyed by Mercedes-Benz's attractive product portfolio which is continuously upgraded, combined with the value driven innovative financial and cost of ownership packages, which exceed customers' expectation."

As per the statement, 550 deliveries were made in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Gujarat and the northern markets.

"In Delhi NCR alone, 175 new Mercedes-Benz cars were handed over to their proud owners. Mercedes-Benz earlier witnessed a sequential growth in its monthly sales in Q3 2020, amidst the current market challenges prevalent owing to the pandemic," the statement said.

During January-September of this year, the luxury carmaker had clocked 5,007 unit sales, which was driven by the GLC, GLE and GLS SUVs along with the C-Class and E-Class sedans.

The company had informed that it will be launching the A-Class limousine during October-December this year. In a statement, the company said that SUVs had 48% penetration in September 2020, followed by sedans, AMG cars.

Martin Schwenk, CEO of Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are glad to witness a strong comeback in the previous quarter, with significant increase in the month-to-month sales in the third quarter. This performance is a result of our exciting product introductions, attractive financial packages, and the gradual pick-up in business and economic activities that have influenced customer sentiment. We are confident that the upcoming festive season will deliver further momentum for our sales development. We remain optimistic about the fourth quarter as the current demand situation and the feedback from the customers for our products are very positive.”

With IANS inputs