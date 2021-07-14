Mekedatu project: CM Yediyurappa says Union govt assured help with clearance issues

During a meeting between CM BS Yediyurappa and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, discussions were also held about the Jal Jeevan Mission and Upper Krishna Project, among others.

news Controversy

Despite Tamil Nadu's strong objections to the Mekedatu project, Karnataka on Tuesday, July 13 once again reiterated that it has got all the right to implement the Mekedatu project across the river Cauvery and it will start the work soon.

After a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters that he had sought clearances from the Union government to implement the proposed Mekedatu project and other irrigation projects in the state in an expeditious manner.

"We have got all the right and we will start the work on this project very soon," Yediyurappa said to a question on Tamil Nadu's objection to the project. He claimed that detailed discussions took place regarding the irrigation projects in the state including Mekedatu with Shekhawat.

"The Union Minister has assured us to resolve all issues regarding providing clearances from the Union government to take up this project," he said.

In the meeting, Yediyurappa also assured Shekhawat that the state will take all necessary steps to accelerate the pace of implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and provide tap water supply to the remaining 61.05 lakh households in Karnataka by 2023.

Shekhawat told the CM that the Union government will provide all support to the state to achieve the 'Har Ghar Jal' target with the aim to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing clean tap water to every household in the country by 2024.

Shekhawat has approved Rs 5,008.79 crore as a central grant under the JJM, a four-fold increase from the previous year's allocation in view of Karnataka's firm resolve to ensure potable tap water supply to every home.

At the time of the launch of the JJM, out of a total of 91.19 lakh households, only 24.51 lakh (26.88%) households in Karnataka had tap water connections. In 22 months since its launch on August 15, 2019, 5.62 lakh households have been provided with tap water connections. As a result, now, 30.14 lakh households (33.05%) in the villages of Karnataka have tap water supply.