Mega Sports City to come up in Chennai, announces CM Stalin

CM Stalin announced a host of upgrades to sports infrastructure in the state including a new Jallikattu stadium, a boxing academy in North Chennai and more.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, April 21, said that the government will build a â€˜Mega Sports Cityâ€™ complex near Chennai with necessary infrastructure for various sports. He also said a scheme called Olympic Gold Quest will be started at an outlay of Rs 25 crore to guide aspiring sportspersons from the state to win medals in international sporting competitions.

CM Stalin, in the Legislative Assembly, said in order to enable sportspersons from Tamil Nadu to win medals at international events and to have world class infrastructure for them, steps are being taken to build a Mega Sports City near Chennai. Making the announcement in Assembly, he said that even established sportspersons can practice at the Mega Sports City to win medals at international games.

CM Stalin also said that steps were being taken to set up one Olympic Academy each in the four regions of the state, and a small sports stadium at an outlay of Rs 3 crore will be set up in every Assembly constituency.

CM Stalin also made other announcements regarding the upgradation of sports facilities in the state:

> A boxing academy in North Chennai with facilities for other sports like volleyball, badminton, kabaddi and a gym will be built at an outlay of Rs 10 crore.

> A stadium for Jallikattu will be built in Alanganallur of Madurai (Alanganallur jallikattu is world famous, held in Madurai district).

> Reviving the Chennai Open ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Tennis Championship.

> Conduct of â€˜Beach Olympicsâ€™.

CM Stalin also said that steps are underway to promote Silambam (stick fencing) in the state. Silambam is a martial art form from Tamil Nadu in which a â€˜kambuâ€™ or staff is used as the main weapon. It has been mentioned in ancient texts like the â€˜Silapathikaramâ€™ among others and is considered to be one of the oldest martial art forms in the world.

Referring to the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held in Mahabalipuram in July-August this year, CM Stalin said teams from about 180 countries are expected to participate in the event and a committee has been formed for holding that event successfully.