Anamika Madhuraj has worked closely with the UN, attended world forums on climate change and represented India in a book by youth leaders across the world.

A year after she went for her undergraduate course at the King's College in London, Anamika Madhuraj from Kerala was in a dilemma. She had the choice to major in political science or film studies. For weeks, she walked around with the form, unable to make a decision till a research assignment took her to the Mandala slum in Mumbai. There, she saw a mother lulling her ailing baby. There were no doors, electricity or medicine. Anamika knew in that moment that she didn't want to make a ‘spectacle’ of these moments but support that mother to live self-sufficiently. On that day, at that slum, she filled her form.

Today, she has travelled to places, attended the World Youth Forum in Egypt, presented her research at the Stockholm Regional Conference on climate change, researched bilateral technical cooperation and peacekeeping missions with the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. She has undertaken studies, advocacy and outreach efforts in Singapore, Egypt, Sweden and so on.

She is also one from over 12,000 young leaders and activists selected to further an initiative by the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) on Global Citizenship Education or GCED. It is an initiative of the Asia-Pacific Centre of Education for International Understanding (APCEIU), a category 2 centre of the UNESCO.



Anamika at the Stockholm Conference on climate change

"The aim of the project really comes down to one thing: building the capacity of youth to better contribute to strategies that can help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). SDGs, in brief, can be understood as a blueprint to address our many global challenges, including poverty, climate change and inequality. Within these goals, my project concerns itself with target 4.7— using education to foster inter-cultural understanding and peace," explains Anamika.

Her work revolves around research, advocacy and grassroot level activism to ensure that youth acquire knowledge and skills needed to lead sustainable lifestyles and develop a sense of belonging. Not easy, considering, as Anamika points out: "growing nationalism and reactionary neo-populism in many regions have led to the discrimination and human rights violations of certain ethnic, religious or immigrant sections of the society."

The Colombia experience

Anamika says her first “real policy experience” with education came when she went to Colombia in South America three years ago. It was a time when rebel forces were ending half a century of war against the Colombian state. Anamika worked there as a policy researcher for the Ministry of Education and Culture to improve local education and peace in a small municipality called Sabaneta.

"I moved to Colombia with a lot of apprehensions. I was worried about cultural differences, communication problems and missing home. Something I learnt along the way is that Colombia is not the violent and war-torn country that many popular representations make it out to be," she says.

She soon found similarities between the difficulties of students in Colombia and India – from high dropout rates and lack of classrooms, to the increasing disparity between public and private schools.



Anamika in Hell's Gate National Park, Nairobi

"It made me realise how people from seemingly different places battle similar obstacles. I eventually developed a policy action report that focused on two key areas of intervention: community participation to combat apathy and public-private school cooperation to overcome inequality in the distribution of opportunities. During this time, I was able to witness the spillover effects of an improved educational system on the establishment of a stable government," Anamika says.

Every Monday and Wednesday afternoon, she went to the local library to meet some of the people who shared a common interest in language. She taught them English and they taught her Spanish.

"In the process, along with language, our stories, dreams and histories were also shared. Talking explicitly about our cultures’ beliefs, phobias and values helped create a degree of awareness and solidarity. I learnt more about the Colombian way of life, and the collective aspiration they hold to move beyond the narratives of their past."

Associating with UN

After her undergraduate studies, Anamika went to Nairobi where the UN-Habitat – which works to make cities inclusive and improve urban development and other related goals –is headquartered. "As one of the youngest members of the Research and Capacity Development Branch, I was there for almost a year working on projects, putting out policy proposals, and conducting fieldwork," she says.

One of her first projects involved developing a tool called Housing Rights Index (HRI) to assist policymakers to analyse socio-spatial inequalities and assess to which extent their cities/countries are realising the right to adequate housing.

Anamika says, "After the training toolkit was successfully piloted in South Korea, my supervisor presented me with a signed version of my report to keep as a memento. Inside, he had written the words: ‘We have a long way to go to make a more just and equitable world.’ Almost two years later, his words continue to ring true. With rapid urbanisation, we have growing slums, inadequate basic services and worsening pollution."

The ‘I have a dream’ book

She has in this time also contributed a chapter to a book on SDGs, I Have a Dream, which will be launched next year at the Young Davos summit in Munich, and also be distributed to school students around Japan. The book has the thoughts and voices of 196 young leaders from every country in the world. Anamika's chapter on India is titled ‘To Live with Dignity in the Face of Inequalities.’

"I believe that young people are always advocating for change and constantly asking ourselves why. Why are there children who don’t have food or water? Why do we have refugees fleeing war and injustice? And why do we have a world marked by climate change? The book is an ambitious initiative that empowers youth to articulate our demands and hopes for a world that matches our collective expectations."

Anamika is joining the Harvard Kennedy School this year for her Masters in Public Policy. She will be attending virtual classes for now. While she waits, Anamika is putting together vocational and awareness training to build the capacity and self-sufficiency of COVID-19 affected at-risk groups in Kerala.

