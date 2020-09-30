Meet the Kerala entrepreneur who gives brides their wedding apparel for free

Sabitha’s initiative has gained popularity in many other districts in the state and prompted donations from several places.

news Charity

Watching a cheerful bride in her favourite outfit brings joy to Sabitha AK, a woman from Pappinisseri in Kerala’s Kannur district. Sabitha is an entrepreneur who has been running a designer boutique named ‘Rainbow The Women's Outfit’ for the last eight years. While she has seen happy brides in gorgeous outfits a number of times, she takes pride in giving women who are unable to afford their bridal trousseau an outfit of their choice.

That is why she launched an exclusive bridal wear boutique for people who cannot afford it. Brides-to-be can come and pick up a dress, footwear and even some jewellery for their wedding free of cost.

Initially, with contributions from many people, she began the boutique at her house in Pappinisseri two months ago. Soon, she got many calls from various districts with people offering to start a branch of her boutique in a room at their houses. Now there are similar boutiques in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Pattambi, Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Mangaluru. Sabitha gets calls from everywhere and she directs callers to a boutique nearest to them.

“For the last many years, I used to donate bridal wear to women who cannot afford them. When I give it to them, they are thankful, but are still not very happy — they may not like the colour or design. They don't get the privilege to choose what they want, just because they cannot afford it,” Sabitha says.

Two months ago, a family sought help from Sabitha to get bridal wear. She posted the requirement in a WhatsApp group of her regular customers and friends.

“The response was surprising. Many offered to donate the dress. Bridal wear is mostly one-time use and would be kept in our wardrobes for decades without any use. In the Malabar region, weddings last for three or four days. Expensive outfits are bought for each day and they may not be used again. So many donated their dry-cleaned bridal wear which was used only once; they also donated newly-bought ones, some textiles, some salwar suits which can be used after marriage functions,” Sabitha explains. She even got bridal outfits that cost more than Rs 1 lakh per piece.

Footwear, jewellery, bedsheets and makeup sets were also among the items donated.

That is when she got the idea to open a boutique exclusively for donated outfits. Sabitha went in person to pick up the donated outfits while she got some outfits via courier. Bridal outfits were also donated from the UAE.

“I opened a room attached to my existing boutique exclusively for this. This got wide publicity and many started coming in. They were so happy that they could select an outfit of their choice,” she says.

Those who come in are allowed to take as many dresses as they want, which can be used for the wedding, the reception or some party attached to the function. Some of them take two or three outfits to wear for the wedding and reception, says Sabitha.

“We helped around 300 brides in three months. Some of my regular customers and close friends living in other districts helped me open branches there that they started in one of the rooms at their houses,” she says.

Moreover, Sabitha also started a free bridal makeup arrangement for brides who come to her. “There are many who cannot afford this. But they wish for it. For them, we also provide free bridal make up,” Sabitha says.

To get free outfits from Sabitha's boutique, the bride has to get a letter from the mosque, church, temple or the Registrar’s office to prove that they are getting married.

“Once, a girl called me with tears saying if I had started this last year, her father wouldn't have to beg others to get a dress for her. Another day, a girl came to the boutique, selected a dress and went out running without saying a word. Later, she called and told me that she was not able to hold her tears, so ran from the shop,” she says.

One principle that Sabitha follows is maintaining the privacy of the brides whom she donates to.

“This store is attached to my regular boutique and has got the same name. So nobody can find out whether they are coming to buy or to get it for free. Moreover, I don't take any photos of them or post it even in private groups. Also, I never ever publicize their details. They have all the dignity to get it. Whoever visits the store to get an outfit, I tell them that whatever is there belongs to them and that they are not requesting for help,” Sabitha says.