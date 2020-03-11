Meesho only Indian co on Fast Company’s 50 Most Innovative Companies 2020 global list

The list includes businesses making a profound impact on industry and culture, showcasing innovative ways to thrive in a fast-changing world.

Meesho, one of India's largest social commerce platforms, on Wednesday announced that it has secured the #14 spot on Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies (MIC) 2020 list, the only Indian company to be featured this year. Meesho is also #1 on MICs’ India list. The list includes businesses making a profound impact on industry and culture, showcasing innovative ways to thrive in a fast-changing world. This year’s MIC list features 434 businesses from 39 countries.

Meesho has enabled over 2.8 million Indians to start their own business without capital. With its uniquely Indian model, Meesho says it has brought millions of women from small towns back into the workforce, empowering them to earn a sustainable livelihood by selling on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. Through these 2.8 million social sellers, Meesho has created a disruptive distribution channel for 40,000+ suppliers and manufacturers, many who have come online for the first time.

“Over 80% of first-time entrepreneurs created through the Meesho model are women. We've been able to build a simple yet powerful ecosystem that has empowered them to earn from home. This recognition is a testament to the scale of social impact we have created in just 3 years, and our commitment to build a strong community of self-starters by enabling anyone to start a business without capital,” said Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise. It provides a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“At a time of increasing global volatility, this year’s list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world. These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond,” said Fast Company senior editor Amy Farley, who supervised the issue with deputy editor David Lidsky.